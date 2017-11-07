Gigi Hadid Stuns in Yellow Sequin Mini-Dress While Attending Event in London -- See the Bright Look!
Gigi Hadid shines bright in yellow!
The 22-year-old model stunned at the "Gigi Hadid X Maybelline" party held at Hotel Gigi in London, England, on Tuesday.
Hadid showed off her lengthy legs in a strapless, sequin, canary yellow mini-dress, with a matching coat that she draped over her shoulders and gold heels.
To complete her look, the supermodel opted for a flirty Brigitte Bardot-inspired updo with golden-brown makeup and a nude lip.
Hadid is currently promoting her limited-edition Maybelline collection, which was released last week. At the launch party in New York City on Friday, the blonde bombshell rocked two stylish ensembles for the event.
The day before attending the London event, Hadid wished her father, Mohamed, a happy birthday with a sweet message and an adorable throwback on Instagram.
"HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO YOU MY AMAZING DADDIO @mohamedhadid!!!!!! ❤️🎡 I am so proud to call you my dad and am so grateful to have a funny, smart, creative, charismatic, generous, and gentleman of a dad like YOU - whose also one of my favorite chefs in the world! I wish I could be with you today, but I'm always with you in spirit and hope you have the best day!!!!! & THANKS FOR MY GREATEST GIFTS @anwarhadid @bellahadid @lanzybear @mariellemama ❤️ I LOVE YOU SOOO MUCH ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," she captioned her pics.
