Gigi Hadid Stuns in Yellow Sequin Mini-Dress While Attending Event in London -- See the Bright Look!

Gigi Hadid shines bright in yellow!

The 22-year-old model stunned at the "Gigi Hadid X Maybelline" party held at Hotel Gigi in London, England, on Tuesday.

Hadid showed off her lengthy legs in a strapless, sequin, canary yellow mini-dress, with a matching coat that she draped over her shoulders and gold heels.

To complete her look, the supermodel opted for a flirty Brigitte Bardot-inspired updo with golden-brown makeup and a nude lip.