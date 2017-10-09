Gigi Hadid Wishes ‘Forever Cool AF’ Sister Bella a Happy 21st Birthday With Super Sweet Throwback Pic

Sister love!

Gigi Hadid paid tribute to her “angelic” and “cool AF” younger sister Bella, as Bella celebrated her 21st birthday on Monday.

“There are no words for how much I love you,” Gigi, 22, captioned a cute photo showing her bottle-feeding Bella when the pair was young. “You know I've been trying to protect u from the world since day one, and 21 years later u comfort and inspire me more than you'll ever know.”

“You have always marched to your own drum, and you make me so, so proud,” Gigi continued, referring to her little sis as “Bella Kai Kai” and “Sissypop.” “You are loving, kind, driven, perseverant, and forever cool af. 👑 You have a power to empathize with everyone & love always, and you make so many people happy in doing so!”