Gigi Hadid Wishes ‘Forever Cool AF’ Sister Bella a Happy 21st Birthday With Super Sweet Throwback Pic
Sister love!
Gigi Hadid paid tribute to her “angelic” and “cool AF” younger sister Bella, as Bella celebrated her 21st birthday on Monday.
“There are no words for how much I love you,” Gigi, 22, captioned a cute photo showing her bottle-feeding Bella when the pair was young. “You know I've been trying to protect u from the world since day one, and 21 years later u comfort and inspire me more than you'll ever know.”
“You have always marched to your own drum, and you make me so, so proud,” Gigi continued, referring to her little sis as “Bella Kai Kai” and “Sissypop.” “You are loving, kind, driven, perseverant, and forever cool af. 👑 You have a power to empathize with everyone & love always, and you make so many people happy in doing so!”
The adorable throwback photos continued as the girls’ mom, Yolanda, shared a snap showing her holding Bella in the air during a trip to the beach.
“❤Happy birthday my sweet angel..... you are my everything!” Yolanda wrote. “Born with so much wisdom and a heart full of compassion like no one I've ever met before. You are a mirror and teacher off all things fair and equal. I admire your ability to always see the good in everything and everyone.”
Bella’s 18-year-old brother, Anwar, also dug up an old snap and thanked her for teaching him “everything I need to know about life itself.”
The Vogue model meanwhile shared a video of herself on Instagram, captioning the clip, “I was born 21 years ago.”
The milestone no doubt calls for extra celebration, given Bella’s health issues battling Lyme disease, alongside Yolanda and Anwar.
After celebrating her birthday on Monday night, she is expected to attend the Global Lyme Alliance’s annual fundraising gala at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City on Wednesday. At last year's gala, Bella was honored for her work raising awareness of Lyme disease, and opened up about the ongoing difficulty of being “judged by the way you look instead of the way you feel."
