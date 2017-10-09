Gina Rodriguez and Boyfriend Joe LoCicero Talk Working Out Together, Hurricane Relief (Exclusive)
Team work makes for dream work! Jane the Virgin star Gina Rodriguez takes care of her body and is hard at work staying in shape. Thankfully, she gets some support from her fit beau, Joe LoCicero.
The sexy couple attended the Los Angeles Dance Project’s annual gala over the weekend in downtown Los Angeles, where they dished to ET’s Deidre Behar about working out together.
“He’s taught me everything,” Gina told ET of her boyfriend Joe.
“Oh, she learns quick,” Joe added. “She pushes me hard.”
The CW actress, who recently covered Shape magazine, revealed her most important tip for staying healthy.
“Eat clean!” she said. “Eat well. Everything you put in your body is definitely how your body will respond, so be in tune and eat well.”
Outside of the gym, Gina is putting her efforts into helping others, recently showing off her rapping skills in the compilation benefit song, “Almost Like Praying,” with Lin-Manuel Miranda and other Latina artists like herself.
“It means the world to me that people are celebrating and coming together to rebuild Puerto Rico it really does,” she said, adding, “HispanicFederation.org, Puerto Rico still needs our help. Please, everybody out there. From 10 cents to a dollar to $10, to whatever you have, we do it together just as we are doing in Mexico, as we will continue to do for Hurricane Harvey.”
