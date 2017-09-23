Gina Rodriguez to Direct an Episode of 'Jane the Virgin'
Gina Rodriguez is adding director to her resume!
The 33-year-old actress is directing an episode of her hit CW series, Jane the Virgin, and shared the big news on social media on Saturday.
“Guess who gets to direct an episode of Jane the Virgin? #dgaOrientation #FemaleDirectors,” Rodriguez tweeted alongside a pic of her name card and a Directors Guild of America handbook.
Rodriguez is gearing up for the fourth season of Jane the Virgin, returning Oct. 13. The Golden Globe winner recently posted a heartfelt note about the upcoming season, writing on Instagram, "This season is for my warriors. All the tears, the laughter, the love and the loss. I hope you enjoy it as much as I enjoy making it. Love you all! #janethevirgin #oct13 (let us welcome the new older Mateo, Elias, he is pure love)."
Season four will also feature more of Tyler Posey, who guest starred in the last episode of the third season as Jane's former flame.
"Jane and Adam. I get to play with this weirdo 😜😜😜 #janethevirgin @tylerposey58," Rodriguez captioned a selfie of the two.
