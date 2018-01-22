Gisele Bundchen Celebrates Tom Brady and the New England Patriots Going to Super Bowl

Tom Brady is going back to the Super Bowl -- and wife Gisele Bunchen could not be prouder.

The 40-year-old athlete celebrated with his New England Patriots teammates after beating the Jacksonville Jaguars in a close game on Sunday. The team will move on to play the Philadelphia Eagles at the Super Bowl LII on Sunday, Feb. 4.

After the Patriots' AFC Championship win, Bundchen shared a photo of her giving her husband a kiss while wearing a "Team Brady" beanie. "What a game!!! Congratulations my love!" she captioned the PDA pic. "So happy for you and your teammates!"

Brady -- a five-time Super Bowl champion -- also posted a pic with Bundchen, writing: "AFC champs and celebrating with my #1."

The 37-year-old supermodel wasn't the only star to celebrate the team's big win. Mark Wahlberg, Matt Damon and Ben Affleck are also big Patriots fans.

Olivia Culpo is currently dating Patriots player Danny Amendola -- who was deemed MVP of the game -- and ran out onto the field to give her boyfriend a big kiss and a hug.

"BABY GOING TO THE #SUPERBOWL ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ #MVP," she wrote.

The 25-year-old former pageant queen also showed her team spirit in a Patriots sweater and hat. "IT'S GAME TIME!!!! I can't waittttttttttt. Wearing my lucky sweater again," she gushed. "GO @PATRIOTS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!"

Justin Timberlake will be performing at the halftime game, and has not hit the Super Bowl stage since 2004, when the Patriots beat the North Carolina Panthers, 32-29.

Here's what the 36-year-old pop star has said about the upcoming halftime show:

RELATED CONTENT:

Tom Brady & Aaron Rodgers Show Support for NFL Players' Protest After Donald Trump 'Son of a B*tch' Comments

Tom Brady's Mother Receives Super Bowl Ring from Patriots -- See Her Son's Touching Tribute

Gisele Bundchen Pays Sweet Tribute to Husband Tom Brady's 'Tireless Dedication' Following Super Bowl LI Win

Related Gallery