Gisele Bündchen Shares Stunning Wedding Flashback Photo to Celebrate 9-Year Anniversary With Tom Brady

After nine years of marriage, Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady are still head-over-heels in love!

In celebration of their anniversary, the adorable couple took to Instagram on Monday, sharing never-before-seen throwback photos from their special day.

Bündchen, who said "I do" to the NFL pro on Feb. 26, 2009 in Santa Monica, California, shared a sweet pic of the two sharing a smooch inside St. Monica Catholic Church.

"What a ride this past 9 years have been," she captioned it. "I love learning and growing with you. Happy anniversary love of my lifey! Te amo muito! ❤😘"

Brady posted a similar snap of the two, cuddled up close at the altar. "Live, Laugh, Love.....and I Love You!" he wrote. "Feliz Aniversário! Te Amo muito!!❤️💍😍"

Bündchen, 37, and Brady, 40, first start dating in December 2006. They share two kids together -- daughter Vivian, 5, and son Benjamin, 8. Brady also shares a son, 10-year-old John, with his ex, Bridget Moynahan.

