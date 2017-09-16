Gisele Bundchen Tears Up While Singing John Lennon's 'Imagine' at Rock in Rio -- Watch

Gisele Bundchen gets emotional at Rock in Rio.

The 37-year-old supermodel broke down in tears while giving an uplifting message onstage at the 2017 Rock in Rio Festival in Brazil on Friday.

"If we are all capable of imagining, we are all capable of creating, so imagine the world you want to live in. Imagine we are already living in it. Imagine," she said in video shared by her husband, Tom Brady, on Instagram, who also added, "@gisele So proud of you! Te amo ❤️ #RockInRio #BelieveEarth."