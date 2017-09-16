Gisele Bundchen Tears Up While Singing John Lennon's 'Imagine' at Rock in Rio -- Watch
Gisele Bundchen gets emotional at Rock in Rio.
The 37-year-old supermodel broke down in tears while giving an uplifting message onstage at the 2017 Rock in Rio Festival in Brazil on Friday.
"If we are all capable of imagining, we are all capable of creating, so imagine the world you want to live in. Imagine we are already living in it. Imagine," she said in video shared by her husband, Tom Brady, on Instagram, who also added, "@gisele So proud of you! Te amo ❤️ #RockInRio #BelieveEarth."
After delivering her positive message, Bunchen and Brazilian singer Ivete Sangalo sang a rendition of John Lennon's "Imagine."
“'You may say I'm a dreamer but I'm not the only one. I hope someday you'll join us and the world will be as one'@Believe.earth #BelieveEarth #togetherwearestronger #togetherwecanchangetheworld #weareone #love @IveteSangalo, obrigada por ser essa luz!!!! Você é incrível! Te amo! ❤️🌎✨🙏🏼," Bundchen captioned her Instagram video, where you can see the model wiping away tears.
Bundchen looked flawless in a white sparkling jumpsuit and tousled hair.
"Together we are stronger. Together we can change our story. Together we can change the world. Open your heart. Feel the love expanding within you, because it is only through LOVE that we will transform our world," she wrote in another shot where she's making a heart with her hands.
