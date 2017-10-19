Gleb Savchenko Opens Up About 'DWTS,' Keeping It Sexy With His Wife & Life at Home With 2 Kids (Exclusive)
Gleb Savchenko is opening up about his life outside of the ballroom!
The 34-year-old dancer and his wife, Elena, exclusively invited ET into their home earlier this month. During our interview, the two got candid about keeping the romance alive after 10 years of marriage, what Elena really thinks of Gleb's steamy routines on Dancing With the Stars and what it's like raising two kids with their busy schedules.
Gleb kicked off our chat by adorably exclaiming to ET's Lauren Zima that this was their newborn daughter, Zlata's, first-ever interview on camera. The two are also parents to Olivia, 6.
"I actually was on tour [for DWTS over the summer] when Elena called me and said, 'I'm about to give birth,'" Gleb recalled. "I just jumped on a plane and flew. She gave birth in Australia, it's a 20-hour flight, so I was in the plane when she gave birth."
"The moment I landed, I just went straight into the hospital," he continued. "I saw them, I saw this cute, little baby, and I just -- it was so emotional. I broke down in tears and we hugged and it was so good. It was amazing."
Olivia had a much more interesting reaction to her baby sister's arrival.
"I think she was looking like a little cucumber," Olivia explained. "She was, like, little, tiny. And she was sleeping. It was so cute."
Gleb and Elena have somehow mastered the art of balancing parenthood with their careers over the years. Like Gleb, Elena is also a dancer -- and it's actually how the two met! Elena is a judge on the Russian version of DWTS, and frequently helps Gleb with his choreography for the American series (yes, you can thank her for that steamy shower routine Gleb danced to with Jana Kramer during the show's 23rd season).
"We've danced together for more than 10 years and we've been married more than 10 years, so we learn how to separate work and home," Gleb explained. "At work, [it's] just a business, so I'm very demanding. I ask a lot from her, she asks a lot from me, but when we're at home, we are just happy husband and wife who love each other. We just enjoy each other's company."
"That's the secret, I think," he added. "And it's been really successful so far."
Although the lovebirds revealed they totally "trust" each other, we had to ask Elena how she feels about her husband playing up his sex appeal in the ballroom. The dancer is known for going shirtless and showing off those impeccable abs on live TV.
"Actually, I like it," she gushed. "It's like, 'I'm so proud.' To have such a handsome husband and good looking, you know? Back in Russia we used to say, 'If your husband is successful, it's definitely -- it compliments the wife because she made him look that way.'"
But the sexiness doesn't just stop with TV. Gleb also has his own underwear line, the Gleb Collection, which is accompanied with a yearly calendar.
"Calendar 2018 is coming out soon, probably like next month," the Moscow, Russia, native teased. "It's less clothes, pretty much. Very, very sexy photos."
"I'm directing [him] actually, like, 'Do this, open up that,'" added Elena. "I mean, if you've already took off the clothes, make it nice, you know?"
Although Gleb and his celebrity partner, Pretty Little Liars star Sasha Pieterse, were the most recent pair to be eliminated from the competition, the dancer is still keeping busy in rehearsals. Gleb will officially hit the road this winter with some other fan-favorite pros for the Dancing With the Stars Light Up the Night, Live! tour, which kicks off Dec. 30 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
