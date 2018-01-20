'Glee' Star Darren Criss Announces Engagement to Longtime Girlfriend Mia Swier

Glee star Darren Criss announced on Saturday that he and his longtime girlfriend have entered the final frontier -- they're engaged!

Invoking some classic Star Trek verbiage, the 30-year-old actor, singer and songwriter made the announcement on Instagram alongside a photo of him and his new fiancee, Mia Swier.

"Mia and I have had seven and a half years of fun, wacky, wonderful, CRAZY adventures together. And I’m happy to announce that we’re kicking those adventures up a notch. We’re goin for it," he wrote. "To boldly go where neither of us have gone before. Engage."

Criss, who stars as serial killer Andrew Cunanan in the recently premiered FX true crime miniseriesThe Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, has been keeping their engagement secret for awhile.

He was seen showing off his fiancee's engagement ring to former Glee cast mate Lea Michele at the Versace premiere last week, a source tells ET. The couple has been engaged for a while but they wanted to keep it under wraps until the main promotional efforts for the show had run its course, the source added.

Criss ended the Instagram announcement with emojis of a rocket ship, an engagement ring and Mr. Spock's classic, split-finger hand gesture: 🚀💍🖖.

Let's hope this couple lives long and prospers.

See the full Instagram announcement below.

