Glenn Close Emotionally Declares If Christopher Reeve Was Alive, Robin Williams 'Would Be Too'

Glenn Close says that Christopher Reeve and Robin Williams' friendship was so strong that she believes if the Superman star was still alive, he could have saved Williams.

The 70-year-old actress got emotional while delivering a touching speech at the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation's annual "A Magical Evening" Gala in New York City on Thursday, where she reflected on the late actors and her friendship with them both.

"My first connection to Christopher Reeve was through Robin Williams, when we were shooting The World According to Garp. It was the summer of 1982, when we were filming on Fishers Island," Close began. "On Friday evenings, Chris would literally swoop in, piloting his own plane, scoop Robin up, and away they would fly for the weekend. On Sunday, late afternoon, Chris would swoop back in and deliver Robin back -- I have to say a little worse for wear."

"Those were the heady days for them both," she continued. "They were on top of the world. They were living the kind of fast and crazy life that our business can hand to you if you become a wildly famous phenomenon, practically overnight."