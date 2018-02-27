Glenn Howerton Gets 'Hangry' in 'A.P. Bio' Sneak Peek (Exclusive)

Glenn Howerton says goodbye to Paddy's Pub and hello to the classroom.

The It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia star goes back to high school in NBC's freshman comedy, A.P. Bio, where Howerton plays Jack Griffin, a cynical Harvard philosophy scholar who loses out on his dream job and goes to work as an unconventional biology teacher in Toledo, Ohio, who uses his students to plot out revenge on his dream-job-stealing nemesis.

In the official premiere of A.P. Bio, airing Thursday, a starving Jack bombards his A.P. Bio class late and immediately tells his students to "get out your lunches" because his neighborhood bagel shop "decided to take the morning off."

"You're getting a little 'hangry,' huh?" Marcus, the glasses-wearing, sweater vest-clad student, pipes up, leaving Jack nonplussed about the use of the slang term, "hangry."

"That is such an annoying word. Don't do that. Back of the class, Marcus. I can't do it with you today, man, I'm too hungry," Jack says, as a befuddled Marcus trudges to the last row in the classroom. But that's not the end of it -- nope, not by a long shot. Disgusted by Marcus' use of "hangry," Jack has just a few more requests...

A.P. Bio premieres Thursday, March 1 at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

