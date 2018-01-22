Glittery Gowns, Shades of Blue & More: The Best Fashion Trends From 2018 SAG Awards

The stars certainly made a statement at the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday.

From the most popular colors to our favorite accessories, ET's breaking down the best red carpet trends.



Electric blue

The fabulous ladies from This Is Us were all feeling this gorgeous hue on Sunday night! Mandy Moore, chic in a sequin slip dress from the Ralph Lauren Collection, topped our Best Dressed List, pairing the head-turning piece with a matching Judith Leiber clutch, luscious curls and a dramatic smokey eye. Susan Kelechi Watson chose a strapless, sculptural silhouette from Rubin Singer, upping the glam factor with dainty AMP Monaco earrings and a berry pout, while Chrissy Metz opted for a playful Kate Spade gown with floral accents in all the right places.

Shades of blush pink

Simple, soft and oh-so-stylish. Margot Robbie seemingly took a cue from the figure skating outfits she wore in I, Tonya, sporting a pale pink Miu Miu frock which featured light feathers around the waist. Millie Bobby Brown opted for a more low-key ensemble, wearing casual Converse sneakers and twisting her brunette tresses into two mini top knots to give her Calvin Klein mini dress a sporty touch. Meanwhile, Dakota Fanning and Madeline Brewer looked like real-life princesses. Fanning gave off major ballerina vibes with her perfectly styled bun and ethereal Prada gown, while the Handmaid's Tale star wowed in a Reem Acra dress paired with a punchy red lip color and matching Casadei pumps.



Sparkles

Halle Berry, Nicole Kidman and Allison Janney went full-on glimmer, donning rose gold Pamella Roland, brown Armani Prive and silver Yanina Couture dresses, respectively, while stars like Saoirse Ronan and Alison Brie opted for more subtle glitz. The Lady Bird star wore a pink, long-sleeved Louis Vuitton frock with glitter accents, while Brie went with a bright red, off-the-shoulder number by Dundas, which was lined in the shape of a thunderbolt with sequin detailing. Other stars who followed suit included Connie Britton, Brie Larson, Olivia Munn, Susan Sarandon, Lupita Nyong'o and Danielle Brooks.

Emerald accessories

Everyone is loving emerald this awards season, and we don't blame them! The color first made a statement at the Golden Globes, and the female stars continued to rock the hue while stepping out for the SAG Awards. Reese Witherspoon accentuated her off-the-shoulder Zac Posen gown with stunning emerald jewels from Gismondi Jewelry that perfectly complemented her skin tone and made her eyes pop. Kristen Bell, who switched up her look several times throughout the show while playing host, added a pop of color to her plunging black Yanina Couture tulle dress with drop earrings and a massive ring from Lorraine Schwartz. Crazy Ex-Girlfriend star Vella Lovell also got on board with the hot trend, wearing silver-and-green drop earrings with her Rubin Singer dress.



Seeing stars

Stranger Things star Natalia Dyer was one of the first ladies to arrive to the red carpet, turning heads in a stunning zodiac-themed creation by Dior. But she wasn't the only A-lister who donned a piece patterned with constellations -- Handmaid's Tale actress Samira Wiley wore a similar design by Tadashi Shoji.



Click through the slideshow below to see all the stars who made our Best (and Worst!) Dressed list.



