Goldie Hawn Gushes Over Kurt Russell: 'The Grass Can Look Greener On the Other Side, But It Never Did To Me'

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell are unlike any other couple in Hollywood.

The 71-year-old actress and her 66-year-old beau have been together for over 30 years, and their love is stronger than ever.

"He is a fascinating, brilliant, complex, mad man" Hawn expressed on NBC’s Megyn Kelly TODAY on Wednesday. "Sexy, sexual, which I think is very important, by the way. Often times, the grass can look really greener on the other side, but it never did to me."

The couple began dating while shooting their romantic WWII period drama Swing Shift in 1983 and have been together ever since -- yet never married.