Goldie Hawn Gushes Over Kurt Russell: 'The Grass Can Look Greener On the Other Side, But It Never Did To Me'
Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell are unlike any other couple in Hollywood.
The 71-year-old actress and her 66-year-old beau have been together for over 30 years, and their love is stronger than ever.
"He is a fascinating, brilliant, complex, mad man" Hawn expressed on NBC’s Megyn Kelly TODAY on Wednesday. "Sexy, sexual, which I think is very important, by the way. Often times, the grass can look really greener on the other side, but it never did to me."
The couple began dating while shooting their romantic WWII period drama Swing Shift in 1983 and have been together ever since -- yet never married.
The Oscar winner also opened up about being a famous mother and spending time with her family.
"It is not hard being famous, but it is hard mothering correctly," Hawn confessed. "That’s hard, because you don’t want to make a mistake, and we will and we do."
"We laugh a lot and we are a fun family. And we love to be together. We love it. I mean, it is like our favorite thing ever," she added.
Earlier this year, Hawn and Russell received side-by-side stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
ET chatted with the lovebirds at their celebration, where they talked about how they constantly strive to make their relationship better.
"You can't just go along and say, '[This] is the way I am, so whatever,'" Hawn shared. "No, you really try and be better and better."
Hear more of what they had to say in the video below.