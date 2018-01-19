'Good Doctor' Sneak Peek: Freddie Highmore Faces a Decision Over a Fellow Doc's Error (Exclusive)

The Good Doctor may be forced to turn in one of their own doctors.

On Monday's episode, titled "Seven Reasons," Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) is faced with a big dilemma when he seeks out advice from his mentor and father figure, Dr. Aaron Glassman (Richard Schiff), over how to handle a medical error made by Dr. Neil Melendez (Nicholas Gonzalez).

In ET's exclusive sneak peek, Shaun asks Glassman for guidance, but doesn't get what he's looking for -- much to his surprise.

"Will Dr. Melendez treat me badly if I report this?" Shaun asks, hoping for an answer.

"He shouldn't obviously, but human nature being what...," Glassman starts to say before pausing for a moment, unsure if he should continue with his thought. "Shaun, you know what? You should make this decision for yourself."

That's going to prove to be impossible. Watch the exclusive clip above to see what happens next.

The Good Doctor airs Mondays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

RELATED CONTENT:

'The Good Doctor' Star Nicholas Gonzalez on Why the Show Is Connecting With Viewers (Exclusive)

'The Good Doctor' Sneak Peek: Freddie Highmore's New Patient Brings Back Tragic Memories (Exclusive)

Related Gallery