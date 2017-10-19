'The Good Doctor' Sneak Peek: Freddie Highmore's New Patient Brings Back Tragic Memories (Exclusive)

Freddie Highmore’s latest patient brings back painful memories on The Good Doctor.

On Monday’s episode of ABC’s hit medical drama, Dr. Shaun Murphy (Highmore) encounters a young patient who looks eerily similar to his late brother, Steve.

In ET’s exclusive sneak peek, Shaun attempts to connect with the boy, who’s seen his fair share of hospitals in his young life. When the patient cracks a joke while waiting to be scanned, Shaun hesitates before doing his best to respond with a quip of his own, after seeing a hospital employee stifle her laughter.

“That was funny,” Shaun replies, unsure if he’s reading the boy’s social cues correctly.