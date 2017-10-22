'The Good Doctor' Star Nicholas Gonzalez on Why the Show Is Connecting With Viewers (Exclusive)

ET: Why is The Good Doctor connecting with audiences?

Nicholas Gonzalez: Autism hits so many people. This isn’t a side character. This isn’t comic relief, where we bring someone in and tease their malady. This is a very heartfelt, very honest portrayal of one person who happens to be on the spectrum -- not trying to represent everybody in any way -- but a very beautiful, respectful representation. I think people are curious and, at the same time, it’s very important just the same way it is for minority children, diverse races to see themselves represented on TV. It’s been overwhelming to watch that response from people who are autistic who have reached out and shared why the show is so important to them and how they gain strength from it. There’s a young lady with autism who is studying to become a veterinarian and she’s like, “I’m Dr. Shaun Murphy. That’s me!” And that’s beautiful.

Your character, Dr. Melendez, doesn’t exactly welcome Shaun into the hospital with open arms.

You have to understand what Melendez’s job is. He is the attending and his job is to reduce the unmeasurable, the unknown and eradicate that as much as he can from his surgeries. To him and to many people around him, Shaun represents that unknown. He doesn’t know what he’s capable of. He doesn’t know what he’s been through. He doesn’t have the luxury of watching flashbacks like the audience does and get an insight into his life and know what he’s about. All he sees is someone who’s unpredictable and he needs a very predictable environment. Until he learns what [Shaun]’s capable of, he has to concentrate on being a good teacher and that’s something he has to learn too -- how to teach someone who sees things differently. That’s a tough task. Melendez comes from a place of love, which may be hard for people to understand. When you really look at what his job is, it’s really sobering why he’s a little bit the way he is. That being said, as he gets to know Dr. Murphy, they’re going to make mistakes together and they’re going to have triumphs together.

What will it take for Melendez to respect Shaun on a professional level?

He’s got to prove himself, just like every other resident. He has things working against him and he has advantages. Everybody doesn’t come with a video reel that Melendez can watch and get an insight into his life in flashbacks that tug at the heartstrings. There’s a line that comes later in the show, but I’ll paraphrase it, at one point when Melendez is asked about Shaun, he says, “Look, my concern is with the person whose guts are open in front of me on the table, not the soul of the man standing in front of me.” There are no ulterior motives. He’s not a bad person or wants to be bad. He wants Shaun to be capable; he wants him to listen and he wants him to learn. He’s a tough taskmaster, but this is an occupation that you can’t afford mistakes.