'The Good Place' Boss on Creating a 'Shaky' Alliance and Michael's Too-Good-to-Be-True Offer (Exclusive)

They all pledge to become better people. What should we make of their declaration? Are they being 100 percent truthful or are there different degrees to which each of them are following that vow?

No, that’s a unifying theme; that’s sort of the unifying theme of the show. The show is taking the position that most people want to become better, that maybe the circumstances of their lives don’t make that easy, that it’s not the first priority for everybody. That people come from different socioeconomic backgrounds and different philosophical backgrounds and different places on Earth and have different ideas of who they are and how the world works. But, given the chance, I think most people would say, “Yes, I want to be a better person.” At least, that’s the hopeful idea behind the show, is that given the choice, do you want to want to continue doing what you’re doing or do you want to become a better person? I’m hoping most people say, “Yeah, I want to become a better person.”

Michael makes the promise to the group that in exchange for aligning with him, he’ll bring them to the actual good place. Should we take that offer with a grain of salt? Is there actually “a good place”?

(Laughs.) I don’t think you can say on this show that anything is confirmation until you actually see it happen. But that is definitely what he says and that’s the thing that gets them to [team up]. It’s hard to talk about. You’ll get a lot more information. In fact, you’ll get it before the end of the year. You’ll get a lot more information about the good place, about Michael’s promise, about how you can get there -- he mentions a method of transportation. You’re going see and learn about all of the different stuff that he talks about in that episode.

Vicky is now the new de facto leader of the neighborhood. What are you comfortable teasing in regard to her version of this world and what awaits the gang?

She has an extraordinarily high opinion of herself and her ability to succeed where Michael has failed, and it’s pretty clear, pretty quickly that that’s a misguided belief. (Laughs.) But that’s fine because there’s a huge advantage for Michael and the four humans in having a completely blind-to-her-own-weaknesses person running the neighborhood. The less she pays attention to details, the better off they’ll be because they’re sneaking around behind her back. They have to make sure she stays happy and that she thinks she’s doing a good job, in order for them to do the thing they want to do, which is meet in secret and continue to take Chidi’s “good person” lessons.

