'The Good Place': Michael Reveals Why He Wants to Be Eleanor's New Best Friend in First Look (Exclusive)
Is The Good Place crew making a deal with the devil?
On Thursday’s episode, titled “Team Cockroach,” Eleanor (Kristen Bell), Chidi (William Jackson Harper), Tahani (Jameela Jamil) and Jason (Manny Jacinto) learn the real reason the architect of the Bad Place, Michael (Ted Danson), wants to become “new best friends.”
In ET’s exclusive sneak peek, Eleanor confronts Michael about his forkin’ insane proposition to buddy up with them. “You’ve been torturing us and lying about it,” she confronts, which Michael brushes under the rug as “ancient history.”
“The point is that circumstances have changed and now, all of us teaming up is our best option,” Michael tries to sell the foursome. While Jason immediately jumps at the chance to be on a team, Eleanor knows that there’s always a catch when it comes to Michael: “He wouldn’t offer us a deal for no reason, he needs us… Why?”
“Because, as you said, you keep beating me,” Michael explains. “I built this neighborhood as a way to torture the four of you, psychologically, for thousands of years and you keep figuring it out and taking all the fun out of it.”
“Today, there was a new development -- really chapped my nips. One of my employees is blackmailing me,” he scoffs, zeroing in on Vicky, the owner of the clam chowder place, A Little Bit Chowder Now, as the resident causing major concerns for his grand scheme.
Will Eleanor and company agree to team up with Michael? And what will he do to make his offer even more enticing?
The Good Place airs Thursdays at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.