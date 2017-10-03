'The Good Place': Michael Reveals Why He Wants to Be Eleanor's New Best Friend in First Look (Exclusive)

Is The Good Place crew making a deal with the devil?

On Thursday’s episode, titled “Team Cockroach,” Eleanor (Kristen Bell), Chidi (William Jackson Harper), Tahani (Jameela Jamil) and Jason (Manny Jacinto) learn the real reason the architect of the Bad Place, Michael (Ted Danson), wants to become “new best friends.”

In ET’s exclusive sneak peek, Eleanor confronts Michael about his forkin’ insane proposition to buddy up with them. “You’ve been torturing us and lying about it,” she confronts, which Michael brushes under the rug as “ancient history.”

“The point is that circumstances have changed and now, all of us teaming up is our best option,” Michael tries to sell the foursome. While Jason immediately jumps at the chance to be on a team, Eleanor knows that there’s always a catch when it comes to Michael: “He wouldn’t offer us a deal for no reason, he needs us… Why?”