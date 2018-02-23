'Good Wife' Star Josh Charles and Wife Sophie Flack Expecting Baby No. 2!

There's some good news for The Good Wife's Josh Charles!

The 46-year-old actor and his wife of four years Sophie Flack, are apparently expecting baby No. 2, judging from a Friday post on Flack's Instagram account.

In the sweet photo, Flack bares a baby bump and a T-shirt that reads "I woke up like this," with the caption, "Oh by the way..." ET has reached out to Charles' rep.

Flack's Instagram post was flooded with congratulations, including well-wishes from Bobby Cannavale, who commented, "WHAAAAAAA?!!!!! @sophsf ❤️❤️❤️ you guys!"

Congrats to the happy couple! Check out the reveal below.

Oh, by the way... A post shared by Sophie Flack (@sophsf) on Feb 23, 2018 at 11:41am PST

Charles and Flack's first child, a son, was born in December 2014. The couple has been married since September 2013.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Masters of Sex' Exclusive: Watch Josh Charles and Lizzy Caplan Discuss the Sexual Prowess of Orchids

Josh Charles on His Shocking 'Good Wife' Exit

James Van Der Beek and Wife Kimberly Expecting Baby No. 5 -- Pic!

Related Gallery