GRAMMYs 2018: Logic, Khalid and Alessia Cara Deliver Powerful Performance on Suicide Prevention

First-time GRAMMY nominees Logic, Khalid and Alessia Cara took the stage at the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards on Sunday to deliver an important message.

The singers, who performed Logic’s suicide prevention song, “1-800-273-8255,” following the In Memoriam portion of the night, which paid tribute to late singers Chris Cornell and Chester Bennington, were joined by a group of suicide attempt and loss survivors selected by the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, whose phone number is the title of the GRAMMY-nominated song.

“Black is beautiful, hate is ugly, women are as precious as they are stronger than any man I have ever met," Logic said to the audience following his performance. "And to them, I say, ‘Stand tall and crush all predators...be not scared to use your voice and especially on instances like these when you have the opportunity.’ Stand and fight for those who are not weak but have yet to discover the strength that the evil of this world has done its best to conceal.”

“Lastly, on behalf of those who fight for equality in a world that is not equal, not just and not ready for change, we are here,” Logic continued, as the room stood to give him a standing ovation. “I say unto you, bring us your tired, your poor and any immigrant who seeks refuge. For together, we can build not just a better country, but a world that is destined to be united.”

ET caught up with Khalid on the red carpet, where he spoke about the importance of suicide prevention.

“The fact that we can all come together for something that needs to be talked about that’s not talked about enough, which is suicide awareness is just amazing,” the 19-year-old singer said to ET's Nischelle Turner. “My whole perception on life changed the moment that record came into my life.”

Khalid was nominated for Best New Artist, Song of the Year and Best Music Video ("1-800-273-8255"); Best R&B Song ("Location"); and Best Urban Contemporary Album (American Teen).

“I stand for acceptance of anybody no matter who you are, what color you are, race or sex you are,” he said when asked about the white rose he was wearing in support of #MeToo and equality. “Equality is the way to go. The fact that finally, we are all stepping out together to fight something that needs to be fought is amazing.”

Logic also spoke to ET’s Cameron Mathison before his big performance.

“I’m excited to give it my all on the stage and overall have fun and a good time,” he said, adding that the message he hopes people take away from the performance is “equality.”

This isn’t the first time the trio has performed the powerful record on a national stage. In August, they delivered a moving performance at the MTV Video Music Awards.

The music video for "1-800-273-8255," written and directed by Andy Hines, features Don Cheadle, Luis Guzmán and Matthew Modine. It tells the story of an African-American teenager struggling to come to terms with his own homosexuality. Cara and Khalid also appear in the video.

Cara took home the award for Best New Artist and was also nominated for Song of the Year and Best Music Video ("1-800-273-8255"); and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance ("Stay" with Zedd).

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

