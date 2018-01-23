GRAMMYs Executive Producer Explains Why the Show Is In New York This Year (Exclusive)

After 15 years, the GRAMMYs are heading back to New York!

But why the big change? ET spoke with the GRAMMY Awards executive producer Ken Ehrlich at The GRAMMY Museum and Paley Center's The GRAMMYs® Return To New York panel discussion in NYC on Monday, where he dished on bringing the show back to the Big Apple.

"To be able to be in New York for our 60th is very special. We haven't been back here in 15 years, and just the idea of being back in [Madison Square Garden], which is such a historic building, and with the show that we have, how exciting it is... it's great," he shared. "This year, we felt because it was our anniversary, it was a perfect time to come back and celebrate here, where we've done six or seven shows over the years."

New York definitely has a different feel to Los Angeles, and a few extra challenges -- "weather-wise, the obvious one," Ehrlich noted -- but the GRAMMYs team can't wait to step up to the plate.

"There's the energy about being here that's really exciting, so, you know, it's a trade off," he said. "On the one hand, the layers are complicated, you need to wear more clothes. But on the other hand, there's just an excitement in the city that's excited about having us back here and we're excited to be here."

Ehrlich also opened up about some great moments of GRAMMYs past, including when Adele almost split her Album of the Year award with Beyonce last year.

"Well Adele's incredibly gracious and humble. And last year, we had a horse race. It could of gone either way. As it turned out, Adele did win, but I think Beyonce won the hearts of so many people. It was really a great show and both of them are great artists," he said, before commenting on some of Beyonce's greatest GRAMMYs moments, including with Prince and Tina Turner.

"I've worked with her since she was 17 years old and I've watched her grow into the artist shes become. One of the things that I love most about her is she's fearless. So when I talk to her about Prince, or I talk to her about Tina Turner, it's OK. She says, 'You know, give them to me... I'm there. And she does an amazing job with it," he added.

As for whether fans should expect Queen Bey to take the stage this year to perform her "Perfect Duet" with Ed Sheeran, Erlich said not to get your hopes up.

"I don't think so," he said. "We might [rule that out]."

The awards show airs live from Madison Square Garden in New York City on Sunday, Jan. 28 at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT on CBS.

