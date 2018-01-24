GRAMMYs Fashion: Best Dressed of All Time

The GRAMMY awards red carpet is unlike any other Hollywood event!

The biggest and most talented artists in the music industry not only reunite to celebrate the best music of the year, they also take the biggest risks when it comes to fashion.

There are those that step out in the most revealing looks and then there are stars that make glamorous statements with their gowns, like Beyonce and Taylor Swift. Now, ET is rounding up the best and most stunning GRAMMY looks of all time ahead of Sunday's 60th annual awards show.

There have been plenty of bow down moment from Queen Bey at the GRAMMYs, but her 2014 curve-hugging, sheer floral gown by Michael Costello was among the most memorable.

The "Bad Blood" songstress showed her sensual side with a coral crop-top and neon pink maxi skirt with a high slit from Versace at the 2016 ceremony. The overall look was perfect for the country singer-turned-pop star.

There's also Jennifer Lopez's iconic, barely-there sheer Versace gown that will forever go down in GRAMMYs history. The skin-baring design showed more than expected, yet still had an air of elegance.

See even more stunning gowns from over the years in the gallery below.

The GRAMMYs, hosted by James Corden, will air live from Madison Square Garden in New York City on Sunday, Jan. 28 at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT on CBS. ET's rounded up everything you need to know ahead of music's biggest night HERE and in the video below -- watch!

