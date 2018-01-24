GRAMMYs Flashback: Rihanna, Lady Gaga and Pink's Epic Red Carpet Looks

These pop stars know how to work a red carpet!

Rihanna, Lady Gaga and Pink are all set to perform at this year's GRAMMYs, and while their stage styles always slay, there's something to be said for the fashion statements they've made over the years upon arriving to the big event.

From Pink's "Lady Marmalade" lingerie to Rihanna's ruffles to Gaga's galactic gown, here's a look at some of their most show-stopping ensembles ahead of these three wowing us once again on Sunday night.

Rihanna

In 2007, an 18-year-old Rihanna made her GRAMMYs debut in a daring hip-baring green gown -- and that stand-out style was only the beginning!

Rihanna at the 2007 GRAMMYs. Getty Images

While the 29-year-old singer -- now with seven GRAMMYs and a nomination this year -- always has a look all her own, her more head-turning GRAMMYs looks include a feathery, white Elie Saab Haute Couture getup in 2010, a pink princess Giambattista Valli Haute Couture dress in 2015, and, of course, an orange-and-black Armani Prive skirt and crop top that she paired with a diamond jeweled flask in 2017.

Rihanna at the 2010 GRAMMYs. Getty Images

Rihanna at the 2015 GRAMMYs Getty Images

Rihanna at the 2017 GRAMMYs. Getty Images

We'd also be remiss if we didn't call out Rihanna's other awards show looks, which include a little red dress, a little black dress and two ruffly numbers.

Rihanna's GRAMMYs looks (left to right) from 2008, 2011, 2012 and 2013. Getty Images

Pink

In 2002, the GRAMMYs gave Pink her first GRAMMY award for her collaboration on "Lady Marmalade" -- and boy did she dress the part!

The 38-year-old singer initially hit the red carpet in a bohemian halter crop top and black floor-length skirt before changing into a little pink bra and thigh-baring slacks for her performance with Christina Aguilera, Lil' Kim, Missy Elliott and Mya.

Pink at the 2002 GRAMMYs. Getty Images

Pink with Christina Aguilera and Mya at the 2002 GRAMMYs. Getty Images

A year later, Pink was back at the GRAMMYs wearing a goth-like black dress that she paired with a dark faux hawk.

Pink at the 2003 GRAMMYs. Getty Images

And even before Fifty Shades of Grey was a movie phenomenon, Pink was rocking all shades of the color at the 2010 awards show.

Pink at the 2010 GRAMMYs. Getty Images

The three-time GRAMMY winner -- who is nominated for a GRAMMY this year -- has also rocked some form-fitting styles on the red carpet, including a sparkling black gown in 2007 and a red bodice-like dress in 2014, which was the last time she attended the ceremony.

Pink at the GRAMMYs in 2007 and 2014. Getty Images

Lady Gaga

It's hard to think of a red carpet when Lady Gaga didn't make a scene with her outlandish looks.

In 2010, Mother Monster stuck to a futuristic space theme, first stepping out in a purple Giorgio Armani Prive gown, and later in a very sharp hat.

Lady Gaga at the 2010 GRAMMYs. Getty Images

Lady Gaga at the 2010 GRAMMYs. Getty Images

The next year, Gaga outdid herself, and instead of walking the red carpet, she showed up in a cocoon and had models walk for her. During her performance later that night, she finally cracked out of the cocoon and turned into herself again.

Lady Gaga at the 2011 GRAMMYs. Getty Images

At the 2017 GRAMMYs, the 31-year-old singer -- who is nominated twice this year -- looked rocker chic as she posed with Metallica in a reverse cleavage leather ensemble.

Lady Gaga at the 2017 GRAMMYs. Getty Images

Lady Gaga with Metallica at the 2017 GRAMMYs. Getty Images

The three-time GRAMMY winner has opted for more elegant ensembles over the years, as was evident when she showed up to the awards ceremony in 2012, 2015 and 2016.

Lady Gaga and Paul McCartney at the 2012 GRAMMYs. Getty images

Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett at the 2015 GRAMMYs. Getty Images

Lady Gaga at the 2016 GRAMMYs. Getty Images

There's no telling what these ladies will show up in when they hit the red carpet this year!

The 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards, hosted by James Corden, will air Sunday, Jan. 28, at 7:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

In the meantime, here's what you can expect at music's biggest night:

