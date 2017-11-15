Grazia U.K. and Photographer Issue Apologies for Retouching Lupita Nyong’o Cover Photo
Lupita Nyong'o has received an apology.
The Oscar winner slammed Grazia U.K. last week after the magazine published a cover photo that had retouched her hair and removed her ponytail. On Friday, the magazine apologized for the situation, but claimed that they did not alter the image.
"Grazia is committed to representing diversity throughout its pages and apologises ureservedly to Lupita Nyong'o," the magazine said in a statement. "Grazia magazine would like to make it clear that at no point did they make any editorial request to the photographer for Lupita Nyong'o's hair to be altered on this week's cover, nor did we alter it ourselves."
The photographer An Le also apologized on Monday, writing, “I realize now what an incredibly monumental mistake I have made. I would like to take this time to apologise to Ms. Nyong’o and everyone else that I did offend."
Nyong'o shared a side-by-side post of her cover with and without retouching on her Instagram last week, explaining that she embraces her "natural heritage."
"As I have made clear so often in the past with every fiber of my being, I embrace my natural heritage and despite having grown up thinking light skin and straight, silky hair were the standards of beauty, I now know that my dark skin and kinky, coily hair are beautiful too," she captioned the pic. "Being featured on the cover of a magazine fulfills me as it is an opportunity to show other dark, kinky-haired people, and particularly our children, that they are beautiful just the way they are."
