Grazia U.K. and Photographer Issue Apologies for Retouching Lupita Nyong’o Cover Photo

Lupita Nyong'o has received an apology.

The Oscar winner slammed Grazia U.K. last week after the magazine published a cover photo that had retouched her hair and removed her ponytail. On Friday, the magazine apologized for the situation, but claimed that they did not alter the image.

"Grazia is committed to representing diversity throughout its pages and apologises ureservedly to Lupita Nyong'o," the magazine said in a statement. "Grazia magazine would like to make it clear that at no point did they make any editorial request to the photographer for Lupita Nyong'o's hair to be altered on this week's cover, nor did we alter it ourselves."

The photographer An Le also apologized on Monday, writing, “I realize now what an incredibly monumental mistake I have made. I would like to take this time to apologise to Ms. Nyong’o and everyone else that I did offend."