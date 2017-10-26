The 'Great News' Cast Performs an Amazing, Impromptu Halloween Jingle -- Watch!
The Great News cast aren't just hilarious actors -- they've also got insane singing skills!
Andrea Martin, Briga Heelan, Horatio Sanz, John Michael Higgins, Adam Campbell and Nicole Richie -- featuring a special guest: Campbell's wife, Jayma Mays, who stars on NBC's Great News -- came together to record a special Halloween jingle in honor of Thursday's episode.
"Halloween chills, tonight on Great News, and that's 9:30 -- 8:30 central -- on NBC!" they sang in perfect harmony.
"I'm melting!" Martin concluded their impressive song, falling to the floor wearing giant costume claws.
ET spoke with Richie about her role on the NBC sitcom earlier this year, where she opened up about why she couldn't say no to the show.
"This script came, and it came really fast and I read it. The moment I read it, I was like, I really, really want this part," the 35-year-old actress revealed. "As soon as I got it, we were shooting, like, five days later. And so, I just had to jump right into it. I had no idea what I was walking into."
And Thursday's performance wasn't the first time the Great News cast has broken into song. See their improvised theme song in the video below.