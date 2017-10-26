The 'Great News' Cast Performs an Amazing, Impromptu Halloween Jingle -- Watch!

The Great News cast aren't just hilarious actors -- they've also got insane singing skills!

Andrea Martin, Briga Heelan, Horatio Sanz, John Michael Higgins, Adam Campbell and Nicole Richie -- featuring a special guest: Campbell's wife, Jayma Mays, who stars on NBC's Great News -- came together to record a special Halloween jingle in honor of Thursday's episode.

"Halloween chills, tonight on Great News, and that's 9:30 -- 8:30 central -- on NBC!" they sang in perfect harmony.

"I'm melting!" Martin concluded their impressive song, falling to the floor wearing giant costume claws.