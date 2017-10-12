‘Great News’ Creator on Sexual Harassment Episode: ‘It’s an Issue in a Lot of Industries’ (Exclusive)

"Our show is set at a cable news network, and it seemed like story after story was coming out about sexual harassment in that world,” Wigfield tells ET of the episode co-written by Fey and producer Sam Means. “It’s an issue in a lot of industries, but the abusers in TV news seem to be some of the most prominent.”

Announced by NBC in September that “Honeypot!” was to air on Oct. 12, it’s a coincidence that it comes as the Weinstein scandal continues to unfold. To further Wigfield’s point, the episode makes direct mention of Roger Ailes, Bill O’Reilly and Billy Bush, who was with Donald Trump when the future president made sexually disparaging comments about women and getting away with lewd behavior on an Access Hollywood tour bus, while Diana complains about not being afforded the same multimillion-dollar payout those men received to leave their networks after allegations of misconduct surfaced. “I have fought for workplace equality for 25 years. I just want what the men get: $40 million to go away,” says Diana, who is described by Wigfield as a “Sheryl Sandberg-type superwoman, who would love to make Jack Donaghy cry for sport.”

Both O’Reilly and Ailes, who died at 77 in May, denied the allegations against them, while Bush has since apologized for his reaction during the Trump conversation.