'Grey's Anatomy' Celebrates 300 Episodes With Tributes to Original Cast

Grey's Anatomy turns 300!

The ABC medical drama aired their 300th episode on Thursday night, in an hour paying tribute to several iconic moments from its 14 seasons.

An accident at a country fair brings in a variety of patients to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, several of whom look shockingly similar to original characters Cristina (Sandra Oh), George (T.R. Knight) and Izzie (Katherine Heigl) -- and even say "seriously," like the Fab Five did in early seasons.

The original cast is also honored when a new class of interns is shown in the tunnel that the Fab Five previously called home, with “Glasses” even tripping like George did in the pilot when they get a page. The group then runs across the catwalk, as Meredith and Alex tell them to slow down -- which they were told to do in the pilot.