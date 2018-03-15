'Grey's Anatomy' Couple Gets Engaged With a Romantic Proposal -- Watch the Moment!

Warning: Spoiler alert! Do not proceed if you haven't watched Thursday's episode of Grey's Anatomy.

There's another wedding coming in Grey's Anatomy's future!

On Thursday's episode, titled "Old Scares, Future Hearts" (and directed by Ellen Pompeo!), one couple is taking the next step in ensuring that their future is set in stone. Following a roller-coaster romance filled with awful exes and on-again, off-again turmoil, Alex (Justin Chambers) and Jo (Camilla Luddington) become engaged by episode's end.

So how did the proposal go down? Here's exactly how the special moment happened:

"I missed you last night," Jo says to Alex as they scrub in for surgery. Alex had decided to stay at Meredith's home the evening prior after he and Jo had an argument over Jo's search for a new fellowship outside the Seattle area.

"Yeah, me too," Alex says in response.

Later, after they successfully complete a successful heart transplant surgery, it's their patient's boyfriend's romantic Shakespearean ode of love that has them rethinking the state of their relationship -- and taking the plunge.

"I never fit in anywhere, and I kept trying and kept wanting to belong but nothing worked out, so I had to keep moving. And maybe I was running from my circumstances, running from myself, running from anyone who dared to love me --," Jo begins to confess later on in the evening when Alex returns home.

Alex cuts her off, desperately sifting through the drawers for something specific. But for what? "Where the freak is my ring?!" Alex yells out in frustration.

"Alex, I'm wearing it!" Jo exclaims, showing him the gorgeous rock on her ring finger.

"I always thought that there was something wrong with me and I always wanted to run -- until I met you," Jo says, as she kneels down in front of Alex and proposes. "You're so screwed up that you make me make sense. You and me, we just fit. I don't want to leave you, Alex. I want a great, big giant career but I never ever want to go anywhere without you. You are my home and you are my heart. Alex Karev, will you marry me?"

Of course, Alex seals it with a kiss. "It's a yes," he confirms, as if we needed anymore reassurance. Aww, love!

Grey's Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

