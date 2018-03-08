'Grey's Anatomy': Jackson and Maggie Share Sexy First Kiss

Warning: Spoiler alert! Do not proceed if you have not watched Thursday's episode of Grey's Anatomy.

It took a while, but Grey's Anatomy finally went there.

On Thursday's episode, titled "Games People Play," Jackson (Jesse Williams) and Maggie's (Kelly McCreary) long-gestating will they-won't they flirtation goes to the next level when they're forced to confront their mutual attraction following a game night with their temporary flings. (Maggie's guy, Clive, turns out to be a married man. Oops!)

After Jackson leaves game night with his date, Priya, he unexpectedly comes back, catching Maggie completely off guard. He's not there to check up on Maggie as a friend, however -- he's there to set new parameters for their relationship after revealing that he broke up with his date because every moment spent with her, he was thinking about Maggie.

"I know what you're going to say. I know you think it's complicated, Maggie, but relationships are complications. You can get hurt in the game. You can get hurt on the sidelines. You can get hurt because people are secretly married," Jackson says, a small jab at Maggie's short-lived romance with Clive.

"How about I take you on a proper date?" he asks, suggesting they go to that Italian restaurant she "won't shut up about." "Maybe we can have some wine, a lot of wine. We could order dessert even though we're both full so that we could share..."



Then, when Jackson suggests their first date culminate in them going home together, he goes in for the kiss!

Well, it's about time.

Fans had mixed reactions to Jackson and Maggie sealing their new courtship with a smooch, taking to Twitter to express their thoughts.

The most disgusting and disturbing kiss scene ever !!! No fam of jackson and maggie so stupid ! — Kaaaaay 💋 (@Kaddijahhh) March 9, 2018

Ugh yuck 🤢🤮First I get the news that Aprils leaving the show and then on top of this upsetting news I see Jackson kiss Maggie again ugh 😑 and yuck 🤢 🤮this is a horrible Thursday There are not enough cuss words in the world to explain how I feel😡🤬😡🤬😡😭😭😥😰#GreysAnatomy — Darrian (@Darrian102) March 9, 2018

So Greys Anatomy announce that April and Arizona are leaving and then in tonight’s episode Jackson and Maggie kiss who are step siblings... nope not okay #greysanatomy like can Meredith have a word with her sister pic.twitter.com/A5bStuNK9t — Muriosa Houston (@MuriosaHouston) March 9, 2018

I am ALL in on Jackson & Maggie!!!! Damn that was sexy first kiss! #GreysAnatomy — Kimba Fuzz (@kimbafuzz) March 9, 2018

i dont super love the idea of Maggie and Jackson but that kiss was sexy and their chemistry was shooting sparks💥💥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 @GreysABC#greysanatomy@KellyMcCreary@iJesseWilliams — Jennie (@agrschwarz) March 9, 2018

Just when things are getting steamy between the two Grey Sloan docs, Meredith's (Ellen Pompeo) medical emergency tears Maggie and Jackson away and, well, guess they'll have to continue their makeout session another day.

It's taken quite a bit of time for Jackson and Maggie to take that next step, plus it's been a good while since a love triangle between Jackson, Maggie and Jackson's ex-wife, April (Sarah Drew), was introduced on Grey's. Last August, McCreary confessed to ET that the romantic triangle "came out of nowhere, as much as for us actors as it did for the audience."

“Maggie and Jackson have a lot of interesting points of connection, and whatever winds up happening between them, whether it’s romantic or not, we haven’t really seen them engage that much as characters,” she said. “That’ll be a great way to get to know each of them, to get a little bit more into their psyches and their histories and their desires and what makes them laugh and just get to know them a little bit better.”

Grey's Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

