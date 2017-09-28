'Grey's Anatomy' Season 14 Premiere Romance Rundown -- Plus, Who Has a Brain Tumor?

Owen and Amelia (and Teddy): The status of Owen and Amelia’s marriage becomes a hot topic throughout the episode, especially when Megan confronts her brother over the “sham” of a union the two have, from her perspective. Making matters worse, Owen’s “person,” Teddy, is back in town to see through Megan’s surgeries and recovery -- and ultimately sides with Megan’s take on things. “Why is your wife not the person you turn to?” Megan brings up, a dig at Amelia’s avoidance of Owen’s family during Megan’s ordeal, who reveals that she’s unofficially adopted a Syrian refugee named Faruq. Owen has a talk with Amelia, telling her that she may still be suffering from PTSD and needs to remedy it through therapy or meds, which doesn’t go over well with Amelia, who storms off after telling Owen, he can have Teddy: “No skin off my back!” Yikes.

Sure enough, Owen confides in Teddy, telling her that Amelia isn’t intimate with him anymore before the two lean in for a passionate kiss. Thankfully, Teddy has the wherewithal to nip this in the bud before things get even more dicey. “You’re married and you are conflicted and you are my favorite human on the planet, and if we are meant to be more in this lifetime, it can’t start with you cheating on your wife,” Teddy tells Owen. “I know your guilt. I know your shame. Let me stay your favorite person for a while…” Surely, Amelia’s brain tumor will be the ultimate test for Owen.

Jackson, April and Maggie: Whatever observations April made regarding Jackson and Maggie’s mutual attraction in the finale is addressed, sort of, but with Jackson and Maggie awkwardly avoiding each other whenever possible -- basically confirming that yes, there is some truth to April’s comments. You know it’s serious, though, when April comes to the tearful conclusion that she and Jackson can’t co-parent under the same roof anymore and that she needs to move out.