'Grey's Anatomy' Season 14 Trailer Reveals New Romances, Reunions and Abigail Spencer's Debut
Love is in the air on Grey’s Anatomy.
ABC released a new minute-long trailer promoting its #TGIT lineup during Monday’s Bachelor in Paradise finale, and it all but confirmed that blossoming romances, reunions and are about to take center stage.
Set to Taylor Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do,” Maggie (Kelly McCreary) and Jackson (Jesse Williams) giving knowing looks at each other, basically alluding to the fact that their friendship will be going to another level.
Other key Grey’s moments include Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) looking forlorn as she looks out at the Seattle bay, Teddy’s (Kim Raver) happy reunion with Owen (Kevin McKidd), Alex (Justin Chambers) and Jo’s (Camilla Luddington) lighter-toned friendship and the introduction of Timeless’ Abigail Spencer as the recast Megan, asking Nathan (Martin Henderson) about his new love.
The trailer also teased the final season of Scandal, which kicks off with Olivia (Kerry Washington) throwing down with Papa Pope and a shirtless Scott Foley, and new episodes of How to Get Away With Murder, which will feature Jimmy Smits in a crucial role.
Grey’s Anatomy kicks off season 14 with a two-hour premiere on Thursday, Sept. 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, followed by How to Get Away With Murder at 10 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. Scandal returns Thursday, Oct. 5 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.
