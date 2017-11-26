'Grey's Anatomy' Star Giacomo Gianniotti Engaged: See the Romantic Pics
Congratulations to the happy couple!
Grey's Anatomy star Giacomo Gianniotti proposed to his girlfriend, Nichole, over the Thanksgiving weekend, and she happily accepted.
"She said yes... I am truly one lucky guy, and I wouldn’t rather be walking down this crazy road of life with anyone else. I love you. Thank you," he wrote in the caption for an Instagram pic of the two kissing on a balcony.
He then repeated his comments in Italian on the post, writing, "Mi ha detto di sì... Sono veramente fortunato. E non vorrei caminare giù la strada della vita con nessun altro che te. Ti amo. Grazie."
Gianniotti's bride to be shared an additional photo from the special moment, writing in the caption, "Yesterday my best friend asked me to marry him in the most romantic way, a day reliving our love. We are thrilled. I wouldn’t want to do this life with anyone else."
She also shared a close-up of the absolutely stunning ring.
"I love you baby and can’t wait to be your wife 💍 This man has showed me what true love is. What a dream come true, pinch me ❤️❤️❤️❤️" she concluded.
Meanwhile, on Grey's Anatomy, the 28-year-old is caught in a bit of a love triangle with Jo (Camilla Luddington) and Alex (Justin Chambers). For more on this season, watch the video below.
