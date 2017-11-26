'Grey's Anatomy' Star Giacomo Gianniotti Engaged: See the Romantic Pics

Congratulations to the happy couple!

Grey's Anatomy star Giacomo Gianniotti proposed to his girlfriend, Nichole, over the Thanksgiving weekend, and she happily accepted.

"She said yes... I am truly one lucky guy, and I wouldn’t rather be walking down this crazy road of life with anyone else. I love you. Thank you," he wrote in the caption for an Instagram pic of the two kissing on a balcony.