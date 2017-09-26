‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Jesse Williams to Pay $160K in Spousal and Child Support, Remains ‘All About His Kids’
Jesse Williams has reached a temporary settlement agreement in his custody case with ex-wife Aryn Drake-Lee.
The Grey’s Anatomy star has agreed to a one-time payment of $160,000 towards spousal support, child support and attorney’s fees, according to court documents obtained by ET.
The sum will be paid in three installments, using his first three paychecks from the current season of Grey’s Anatomy, which premieres on Thursday.
From the $160,000 total, $100,000 will serve as an advance towards temporary spousal support for Drake-Lee and child support for their two children, Sadie and Maceo. The remaining $60,000 will serve as an advance towards Drake-Lee’s attorney’s fees.
A further monthly payment by Williams has yet to be determined.
News broke in August that Drake-Lee was seeking sole legal and physical custody of Sadie, 3, and Maceo, who is nearly 2.
ET has learned that Williams now has no relationship with Drake-Lee. “They do not communicate,” a source shared. “Jesse wants to be with the kids as much as possible. He wants to be there for the good nights and the good mornings and everything in between. He really is all about his kids. It added a new dimension to his life that people close to him don’t think he thought would happen.”
“Jesse is willing to make time [for their kids] and have [that time] move around his schedule,” the source added.
In court documents obtained by ET last month, Drake-Lee claimed that Williams had missed numerous events in the children's lives due to his work and "shared his time with the children with intimate partner(s)." According to the documents, Drake-Lee also alleged that Williams has a hard time controlling his temper.
A rep for Williams told ET at the time that the 36-year-old actor had been working hard to maintain his relationship with his kids.
"These are matters for the court to decide," Williams' rep said in a statement. "Jesse has been working tirelessly to maintain his bond with their children and it is important to note that the dramatizations made in Aryn's declaration are a one-sided account made with a specific goal in mind."
