‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Jesse Williams to Pay $160K in Spousal and Child Support, Remains ‘All About His Kids’

Jesse Williams has reached a temporary settlement agreement in his custody case with ex-wife Aryn Drake-Lee.

The Grey’s Anatomy star has agreed to a one-time payment of $160,000 towards spousal support, child support and attorney’s fees, according to court documents obtained by ET.

The sum will be paid in three installments, using his first three paychecks from the current season of Grey’s Anatomy, which premieres on Thursday.

From the $160,000 total, $100,000 will serve as an advance towards temporary spousal support for Drake-Lee and child support for their two children, Sadie and Maceo. The remaining $60,000 will serve as an advance towards Drake-Lee’s attorney’s fees.