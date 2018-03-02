'Grey's Anatomy' Star Kevin McKidd Is Married -- and Expecting a Baby!

Kevin McKidd moves fast!

Less than three months after finalizing his divorce from ex-wife Jane Parker, the Grey's Anatomy star has married again -- and has a baby on the way. McKidd announced on his website on Friday that he tied the knot with his girlfriend, Arielle Goldrath, earlier this year, and that they are expecting their first child together.

​“Arielle and I are so happy to announce our marriage and new baby, who is soon to join our growing family," the actor wrote alongside a photo from his wedding. "My kids are happy for us too and are looking forward to the arrival of their newest sibling!"

"Close friends and family came together with my Grey’s family to share in our celebration day -- an intimate, low key gathering culminating in a Scottish Ceilidh dance," he added. "There’s much to be grateful for and we’re thrilled for the adventures 2018 will bring us all!”

While McKidd finalized his divorce from Parker on Dec. 22, 2017, the two initially separated in October 2015, with Parker filing for divorce in June 2016. The pair share two children: 17-year-old son Joseph, and 15-year-old daughter Iona.

See more on McKidd in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Grey's Anatomy' Star Kevin McKidd and Jane Parker Finalize Divorce

'Grey's Anatomy' Star Kevin McKidd on the Storyline That Made Sandra Oh 'Jealous' (Exclusive)

'Grey's Anatomy' Star Kevin McKidd Divorcing Wife of 17 Years

Related Gallery