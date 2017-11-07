'Grey's Anatomy' Star Kevin McKidd on the Storyline That Made Sandra Oh 'Jealous' (Exclusive)

There's been 300 episodes of Grey's Anatomy, and Kevin McKidd can't believe it.

ET's Leanne Aguilera caught up with the 44-year-old actor at the series' 300th episode celebration at TAO in Los Angeles on Saturday, where he reflected on his nearly 10 years playing Dr. Owen Hunt.

"When I first joined the show in season five, [I was a] Scottish actor straight from Scotland and they just celebrated the 100th episode, and at the time, I was like, 'How does anybody ever get to 100 episodes?'" McKidd recalled. "So just to be here tonight when we've gotten to 300 episodes, its an unbelievable achievement."

"It's changed my entire life. I am and always will be just a working actor because of Grey's Anatomy, and Shonda Rhimes has given me an opportunity to become a director as well, which would have never happened if it wasn't for this," he added. "I kind of pinch myself everyday when I come into work, and I still haven't really moved into my trailer at work because I'm kind of superstitious."