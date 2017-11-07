'Grey's Anatomy' Star Kevin McKidd on the Storyline That Made Sandra Oh 'Jealous' (Exclusive)
There's been 300 episodes of Grey's Anatomy, and Kevin McKidd can't believe it.
ET's Leanne Aguilera caught up with the 44-year-old actor at the series' 300th episode celebration at TAO in Los Angeles on Saturday, where he reflected on his nearly 10 years playing Dr. Owen Hunt.
"When I first joined the show in season five, [I was a] Scottish actor straight from Scotland and they just celebrated the 100th episode, and at the time, I was like, 'How does anybody ever get to 100 episodes?'" McKidd recalled. "So just to be here tonight when we've gotten to 300 episodes, its an unbelievable achievement."
"It's changed my entire life. I am and always will be just a working actor because of Grey's Anatomy, and Shonda Rhimes has given me an opportunity to become a director as well, which would have never happened if it wasn't for this," he added. "I kind of pinch myself everyday when I come into work, and I still haven't really moved into my trailer at work because I'm kind of superstitious."
Despite McKidd's hesitations, Grey's Anatomy couldn't be stronger in its 14th season. According to the actor, the ABC medical drama's 300th episode will be a "poem to the loyal fans that watch the show."
"People come into the hospital who kind of trigger memories for a lot of our doctors, and it's really cool the way the story has been woven together to do that," he explained. "It's this one day in the hospital where suddenly all the people that used to be part of the family come back as ghosts of Christmas past almost, and it's really beautiful."
One ghost for McKidd's character is his ex-wife, Dr. Cristina Yang -- and while Owen hasn't seen her since season 11, McKidd still talks to Sandra Oh "all the time."
"We're good friends," he said, revealing that Oh asks about what Owen is up to on the show. "When my character got married to Emilia, she got kind of jealous. She's like, 'No, that's not right. That shouldn't be the way. That shouldn't be what's going on."
"I told her [to come back]," he continued. "And she was like, 'Maybe, maybe.'"
McKidd had so much fun working with Oh, that he still considers Owen and Cristina's relationship his favorite of the series. "I think they were such a complex couple and really loved each other with passion, and really struggled and ended up in a way of being closer through all the struggles they had," he shared.
"I hope [Oh] will [return to Grey's Anatomy]. I think it would be so much fun and it would open up so much again in the story and mix everything up," he said. "She's just such an amazing actor that I still miss her to this day, every day at work."
"I will text her right now," he added. "She'll probably be asleep, because she's in London, but I'll text her."
Grey's Anatomy's 300th episode airs Thursday, Nov. 9 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.