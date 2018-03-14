'Grey's Anatomy' Star Sarah Drew Lands Starring Role Alongside Michelle Hurd in CBS' 'Cagney & Lacey' Pilot

Sarah Drew and Michelle Hurd are the new Cagney & Lacey.

The actresses have been cast in CBS' pilot of the '80s police procedural reboot, ET confirms. The news comes less than a week after it was revealed that Drew would not be returning for season 15 of Grey's Anatomy.

Drew, who will be playing Cagney to Hurd's Lacey in the pilot, took to Twitter on Tuesday to celebrate her new gig.

"Day 1 on #cagneyandlacey done!" she wrote. "I’m SO incredibly grateful to my @GreysABC family for bending over backwards to make it work for me to go and shoot this awesome pilot!! So grateful 😊😊☺️☺️!!"

Day 1 on #cagneyandlacey done! I’m SO incredibly grateful to my @GreysABC family for bending over backwards to make it work for me to go and shoot this awesome pilot!! So grateful 😊😊☺️☺️!! — Sarah Drew (@sarahdrew) March 14, 2018

Drew shared just last week that she wasn't expecting to be let go from Grey's, telling fans that she found out she wouldn't be returning just two days before ABC made the announcement.

The actress' departure alongside Jessica Capshaw was big news, with star Ellen Pompeo taking to Twitter to shut down speculation that their exits had anything to do with her recent pay increase, which could make her upwards of $20 million a year. On Thursday, Pompeo gave a sweet shout-out to Drew for nabbing the pilot.

"Leave it 2 @sarahdrew our hearts we're [sic] breaking for her one minute & the next she's making us smile as wide as the ocean. #warriorprincess," she tweeted in response to Grey's executive producer Krista Vernoff's praise.

Leave it 2 @sarahdrew our hearts we're breaking for her one minute & the next she's making us smile as wide as the ocean. #warriorprincesshttps://t.co/dOWfCLc3e3 — Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) March 14, 2018

"Here it is! So much love and respect. @greysabc family graduation ! @thesarahdrew literally flew from this scene to Costume fitting for her new show :)," Kevin McKidd added, as Camilla Luddington also congratulated Drew.

I am SOOOOOOOOO excited for this and cannot WAIT to watch!!!!!!! 💋 https://t.co/jM6e0ecWO6 — Camilla Luddington (@camilluddington) March 14, 2018

See more on Drew and Capshaw's shocking Grey's exits in the video below.

Reporting by Philiana Ng.

RELATED CONTENT:

Ellen Pompeo Slams 'Nastiness' Over Shocking 'Grey's Anatomy' Exits

How Sarah Drew and Jessica Capshaw's 'Grey's Anatomy' Exits Affect Their Characters' Storylines

Ellen Pompeo Shuts Down Speculation 'Grey's Anatomy' Exits Are Related to Her Salary