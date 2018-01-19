‘Grey’s Anatomy's' Jesse Williams Agrees to Pay More Than $50,000 in Monthly Spousal Support

Grey's Anatomy star Jesse Williams has agreed to pay his ex-wife more than $50,000 per month in spousal support, according to new divorce documents obtained Friday by ET.

According to the agreement, Williams will pay Aryn Drake-Lee $33,242 for December 2017 and will make monthly payments of $50,695 per month starting Jan. 1, 2018, according to the agreement signed on Jan. 10. In addition, Williams agreed to share half of any residuals received for his acting work between Sept. 1, 2012, and April 10, 2017.

That agreement will remain in place until the death of one of the parties, Drake-Lee remarries, or unless a judge later modifies the agreement.

Williams filed for divorce in April 2017 after five years of marriage. Drake-Lee initially asked for sole custody of the couple's two children, but the couple share joint legal custody.

In September, Williams agreed to an initial $160,000 payment in child and spousal support.

Williams is best known for his role as Dr. Jackson Avery on Grey's Anatomy. Drake-Lee is a successful New York real estate agent.

Reporting by Steve Wilks.

