'Growing Pains' Cast Reveals They're Missing Their Late TV Dad Alan Thicke

Alan Thicke may be gone, but never forgotten.

A few of the late actor's former Growing Pains co-stars were guests on Tuesday's episode of NBC's Today, where they opened up about the tragic loss of their beloved TV dad, who died in December 2016.

On the iconic sitcom, Thicke portrayed Dr. Jason Seaver, the father of Mike, Carol and Ben, played by Kirk Cameron, Tracey Gold and Jeremy Miller, respectively. Later in the series, he also became a father to a fourth child, Chrissy, and took in a homeless teen named Bower, played by Leonardo DiCaprio.

The actors and actresses who portrayed the eldest Seaver kids sat down with Savannah Guthrie, sharing heartwarming words about how their lives were greatly impacted by Thicke.

"It’s still surreal," Gold said. "I mean, it’s still hard to grasp and when we’re together…it's a reminder."

"Alan was kind of a constant in all of our lives," she continued. "Alan kept in touch with all of us."

Cameron echoed those sentiments, explaining how Thicke was a father-like figure to them in real life.

"We grew up on the set of Growing Pains, so he was like a father to all of us, while we were working together," he shared. "We miss him a lot."

As ET previously reported, Thicke died at the age of 69 after suffering a heart attack while playing hockey with his youngest son, Carter. He was pronounced dead at Providence St. Joseph's Medical Center in Burbank, California.

In addition to Carter, Thicke is survived by wife Tanya Callau and two other sons, Brennan and Robin.

