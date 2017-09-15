'Growing Pains' Star Joanna Kerns Reveals She Had a Double Mastectomy: 'It Was Quite Shocking'

Joanna Kerns is opening up for the first time about being diagnosed with breast cancer.

The 64-year-old Growing Pains star reveals in a new interview with People that she underwent a double mastectomy at the end of 2016.

In November, after a routine checkup, Kerns was diagnosed with ductal carcinoma in situ, a non-invasive, stage zero cancer trapped inside the milk ducts. She decided to have the surgery a month later, "instead of risking radiation and the chance of it coming back."

The actress was shocked when she found out about her diagnosis because "breast cancer does not run in my family."