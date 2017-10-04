'Growing Pains' Star Joanna Kerns on Why a Double Mastectomy Was Her Only Option (Exclusive)

For Joanna Kerns, there was no other option.

The Growing Pains star is on Thursday's episode of The Doctors, where she opens up about her decision to undergo a double mastectomy in late 2016, after being diagnosed with breast cancer. Watch the video above for an exclusive interview preview.

"I did not want to be looking over my shoulder every six months," the 64-year-old actress explains, "wondering if this cancer was back."

"Not an easy decision, but it was for me," she continues. "My husband was right there with me, he was amazing. Mastectomy was the only way to go."