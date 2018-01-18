'Grown-ish' Renewed for Second Season

There's a lot more Grown-ish coming our way!

The Black-ish spinoff starring Yara Shahidi has been picked up for a second season after airing just four episodes. The news was announced at Freeform's inaugural summit in Los Angeles, California, on Thursday.

The half-hour comedy follows Dre (Anthony Anderson) and Rainbow’s (Tracee Ellis Ross) 17-year-old daughter, Zoey (Shahidi), as she heads into her freshman year of college at Cal U. The series also tackles current social issues and complexities facing both students and administrators.

Grown-ish premiered on Jan. 4, becoming Freeform's highest debut for a comedy in nearly six years.

ET spoke with Shahidi, 17, last fall, and she explained that she was applying to colleges when she was offered her own show based on her Black-ish character's life in college.

"There was so many moments that were happening that were parallel to my own life. I had just finished my own college apps, and turned in my Yale application [when I found out about Grown-ish]," she said.

Grown-ish airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Freeform.

