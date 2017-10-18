Gucci Mane Marries Keyshia Ka’oir in Star-Studded Ceremony: Pics!
Gucci Mane is a married man!
The Atlanta rapper tied the knot with Jamaican model Keyshia Ka'oir in a gorgeous ceremony at Miami's Four Seasons hotel on Tuesday, which the couple -- and the wedding's many star guests -- documented on Twitter.
"BFF's #The Wopsters," Ka'oir captioned a sweet bridegroom pic.
Gucci Mane -- real name Radric Davis -- commemorated the moment with two pics, captioned, "Mr. and Mrs. Davis 10/17/17 we married," and "Happy wife, happy life."
Ka'oir also shared a couple of pics of her beautiful gown. Check it out below!
Congrats to the happy couple!
Guests at the ceremony included, among others, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Karrueche Tran, Jhene Aiko, Rick Ross, Big Sean, Lil Yachty, 2 Chains and Monica, as well Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak-Biermann and her daughter, Brielle -- many of whom were captured in pics of their own at the all-white-attire ceremony.
