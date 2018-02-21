Gucci's Latest Catwalk Includes Doppelgänger Doll Heads and Nod to 'Game of Thrones' -- See the Bizarre Looks!

Gucci definitely made a statement during Milan Fashion Week.

Creative director Alessandro Michele took things to a whole new level on Wednesday, dressing his models in seriously strange ways to present the fashion brand's Fall/Winter 2018 collection.

Michele seemingly took a cue from Game of Thrones for a few of the pieces. He had one of the models channel her inner Khaleesi by carrying a baby dragon down the runway while modeling a quilted velvet jacket and matching skirt embellished with silver sparkles.

Venturelli/WireImage

And this hooded velvet ensemble looked strikingly similar to something Carice van Houten (Melisandre) once wore on the HBO fantasy series.

Venturelli/WireImage

While the catwalk featured a myriad of head-turning looks, the most bizarre of them all were the models who walked the runway with decapitated heads, which were all created in their likeness.

Pietro D'aprano/Getty Images

According to Vogue, the Italian designer worked with techno-artists from Makinarium, a factory based in Rome, to produce the severed heads and dragons over the course of six months.

Pietro D'aprano/Getty Images

A post from the official Gucci Instagram later explained the inspiration behind Michele's quirky concept. "[It] reflects the work of a designer -- the act of cutting, splicing and reconstructing materials and fabrics to create a new personality and identity with them," the caption read. "The materials used are typical of an operating room and the environment around it: PVC on the walls and floors, fire doors with panic-bars, LED lamps, and plastic chairs like those in a waiting room. The LED lighting is stark, white and blinding."

But naturally, fans on Twitter still had a lot of thoughts on the high-fashion looks:

When their candy enterprise folded, the Weasley twins turned to magic infused runway modeling to make ends meet. #GucciFW18#Guccipic.twitter.com/M3rsnx3lf1 — Courtney ⊗ (@CourtneyWRocket) February 21, 2018

who did it better? gucci or gibby? pic.twitter.com/JLlDqhtRew — adele x (@spicyIawley) February 21, 2018

I love Gucci but can we go back to the good old fashioned runways and not a surgery room with models carrying replicas of their heads pic.twitter.com/W1PvMGky4G — Vicky Gill (@vickygillxo) February 21, 2018

RELATED CONTENT:

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Slays in All-Black Outfit Channeling Beyonce: Pic!

Eva Longoria Shows Off Growing Baby Bump at Costume Designers Guild Awards

Costume Designers Guild Awards 2018: The Complete Winners List!

Related Gallery