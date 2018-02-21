Gucci's Latest Catwalk Includes Doppelgänger Doll Heads and Nod to 'Game of Thrones' -- See the Bizarre Looks!
Gucci definitely made a statement during Milan Fashion Week.
Creative director Alessandro Michele took things to a whole new level on Wednesday, dressing his models in seriously strange ways to present the fashion brand's Fall/Winter 2018 collection.
Michele seemingly took a cue from Game of Thrones for a few of the pieces. He had one of the models channel her inner Khaleesi by carrying a baby dragon down the runway while modeling a quilted velvet jacket and matching skirt embellished with silver sparkles.
And this hooded velvet ensemble looked strikingly similar to something Carice van Houten (Melisandre) once wore on the HBO fantasy series.
While the catwalk featured a myriad of head-turning looks, the most bizarre of them all were the models who walked the runway with decapitated heads, which were all created in their likeness.
According to Vogue, the Italian designer worked with techno-artists from Makinarium, a factory based in Rome, to produce the severed heads and dragons over the course of six months.
A post from the official Gucci Instagram later explained the inspiration behind Michele's quirky concept. "[It] reflects the work of a designer -- the act of cutting, splicing and reconstructing materials and fabrics to create a new personality and identity with them," the caption read. "The materials used are typical of an operating room and the environment around it: PVC on the walls and floors, fire doors with panic-bars, LED lamps, and plastic chairs like those in a waiting room. The LED lighting is stark, white and blinding."
But naturally, fans on Twitter still had a lot of thoughts on the high-fashion looks:
