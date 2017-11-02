A Guide to the Serial Killers (and Infamous Murderers) Taking Over Film and TV

But why are we so obsessed? Alex Wolff, who stars in the new movie My Friend Dahmer, about the high school years of the notorious mass murderer Jeffrey Dahmer, has a theory. “People are interested in seeing how things happen and maybe finding out what things could be different,” he tells ET. “Like, what is it about him that’s so different from me, or my next-door neighbor who seems a little bit off? That’s why people are interested in seeing the birth of things like this -- for their own comfort, for their own life. It’s very easy to write people off as monsters, but it’s more interesting to examine them as people who did horrible things.”