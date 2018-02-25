Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Dress Up as 'Scooby-Doo' Characters for Her Son Apollo's 4th Birthday

Gwen Stefani has rocked a lot of different looks over the years, but on Sunday, the No Doubt singer proved she can even pull off some amazing Scooby-Doo cosplay.

The 48-year-old singer celebrated her youngest son, Apollo's, birthday this weekend. She and boyfriend Blake Shelton went all out, dressing up as characters from the iconic Hanna-Barbera cartoon series.

Stefani looked stunning as Daphne, rocking a red wig and purple ensemble with a lime green scarf, while the adorable birthday boy -- who officially turns four on Feb. 28 -- went as the titular Great Dane himself, Scooby-Doo.

Stefani shared some heartwarming snaps from the fun festivities to her Instagram story on Sunday, even giving fans a look at her beau decked out as the cartoon's iconic hippie, Shaggy.

While Shelton's costume wasn't quite as convincing as Stefani's, the 41-year-old country crooner was all smiles while rocking Shaggy's trademark green shirt and mop of messy hair in a selfie with his lady love.

The cute couple has been spending a lot of time together recently, as the No Doubt frontwoman has been touring with Shelton on his Country Music Freaks Tour.

On Saturday, Shelton performed in St. Louis, Missouri, where he was joined on stage by the "Misery" singer. He gave her an affectionate kiss that got projected onto the stadium's massive screens. Stefani adorably shared a photo of her sweet moment to her Instagram.

