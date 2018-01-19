Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Run Into Luke Bryan During Romantic Beach Stroll: Pics! (EXCLUSIVE)

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton beat the winter weather by jetting off to Mexico.

The couple was spotted strolling down the beaches of Playa del Carmen and, per usual, Shelton was making his girlfriend laugh. Stefani, 48, looked sun-kissed and radiant in a white bikini top that she paired with a black sarong and a tan sweater.

As for the 41-year-old country crooner, he was seen sporting a blue trucker hat that matched his board shorts and button-down shirt.

Also joining the couple in Mexico was Shelton's longtime pal, Luke Bryan, along with a few other friends. The 41-year-old American Idol judge caught up with the couple on the beach and got a hug and kiss on the cheek from his friend. Stefani also got a hug from Bryan while strolling the beach.

Shelton and Stefani have been nearly inseparable since getting together in 2015, and Shelton has grown really close to the No Doubt front woman's three sons, 11-year-old Kingston, 9-year-old Zuma and 3-year-old Apollo.

In an exclusive interview with ET in October, Shelton gushed over Stefani and her family, who are oftentimes with him at his home in Oklahoma.

"It's been a lot of fun for me to be the one to get to expose them to this -- out in the country," he said. "They love it so much, her entire family. And when I say her family, I mean all of them. I'm talking about the kids, the mom, the dad, the brother. There's times when we've had holiday gatherings, and I'm talking about 30-plus family members from her side, from my side."

Just this month, Shelton attempted to teach Kingston how to drive, but it didn't turn out so well. Check out the hilarious moment:

