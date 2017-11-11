Gwen Stefani Gets Holiday Special at NBC

Gwen Stefani is spicing up the holidays.

The 48-year-old singer has nabbed her own holiday special at NBC, called Gwen Stefani's You Make It Feel Like Christmas.

According to a press release, the event will be a "modern take on traditional Christmas specials." The hourlong program will feature holiday sketches and musical performances, including a duet with Blake Shelton. Chelsea Handler, Ken Jeong, Seth MacFarlane and NE-YO will also make special appearances on the program.

Stefani will perform several songs off her new holiday album, You Make It Feel Like Christmas, as well as several holiday classics, like "Jingle Bells," "Silent Night" and "Santa Baby."